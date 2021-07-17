Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 82,053 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.89% of NMI worth $58,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

