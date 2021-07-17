Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.48% of NOW worth $60,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.