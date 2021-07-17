Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $58,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

