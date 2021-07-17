Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.99% of Matthews International worth $62,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

