Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.54 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of Verint Systems worth $58,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.