Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.71 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $58,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

