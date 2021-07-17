Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.98 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.38% of TriCo Bancshares worth $61,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.70. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

