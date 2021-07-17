Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,891 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Wayfair worth $60,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 179.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.08. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $209.12 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,260. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

