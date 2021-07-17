Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.02% of Belden worth $59,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE BDC opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.