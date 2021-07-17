Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,573,070 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.43% of Callaway Golf worth $61,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

