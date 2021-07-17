Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 190,889 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.73% of The Shyft Group worth $62,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $241,158.44. Insiders have sold a total of 40,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,558 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHYF opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

