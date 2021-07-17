Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 193,771 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.17% of Green Plains worth $62,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.