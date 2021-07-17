Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,502 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $61,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

