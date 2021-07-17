Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,216 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of AZZ worth $58,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in AZZ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AZZ by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.91. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

