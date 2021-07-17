Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 210.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

