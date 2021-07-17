Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Discovery worth $52,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $262,387.90. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

