DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1.23 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

