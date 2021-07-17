DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Hits $975,111.76

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $975,111.76 and $138,992.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

