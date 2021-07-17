Dock Hits Market Cap of $42.43 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $42.43 million and $4.10 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00793374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.