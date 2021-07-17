Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $167.90 million and $5.23 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051293 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

