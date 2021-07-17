Dogeswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,252.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded 96% higher against the dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $56,252.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for $64.44 or 0.00203582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

