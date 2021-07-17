DOGGY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.25 or 1.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,074,845,350 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

