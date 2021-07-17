Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar General worth $89,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $142,597,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $222.17 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.