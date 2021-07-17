Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

CWXZF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

