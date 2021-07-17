Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DFIN opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
