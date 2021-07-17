Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

