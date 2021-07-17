DouYu International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 56,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the average volume of 3,819 call options.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $4.59 on Friday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 122.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

