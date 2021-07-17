DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce sales of $240.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

DKNG stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.