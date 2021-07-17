Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00790014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

