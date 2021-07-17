DragonVein Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $470.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.92 or 0.01380525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.00390736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

