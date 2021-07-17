Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

DDHRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.35 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

