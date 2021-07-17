Drep [new] Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars.

