DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008740 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003151 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

