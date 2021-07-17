Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $141.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $17.51 on Friday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

