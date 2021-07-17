Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $19,745,000.00.

WLDN traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.89 million, a P/E ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

