Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,846.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.38 or 0.05989336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.87 or 0.01387503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00382820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00131143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00622723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00389970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00297181 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars.

