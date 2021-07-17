Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $138,090.66 and $68,536.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00219050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.75 or 0.00790617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,417 coins and its circulating supply is 391,169 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

