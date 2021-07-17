E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

EONGY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 27,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

