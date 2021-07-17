Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

