Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,121 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

