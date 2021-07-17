Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

