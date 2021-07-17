Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Eaton worth $130,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.74. 1,636,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,501. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

