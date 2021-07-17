Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $16.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 228,998 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 489,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.