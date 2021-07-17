Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ebara stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13. Ebara has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Get Ebara alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBCOY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ebara in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.