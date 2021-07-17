eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.18 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,831 shares of company stock worth $6,055,557. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after purchasing an additional 164,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

