eBoost Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $61.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00381642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.