EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Cap of $918,933.14

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $918,933.14 and approximately $24,098.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00816772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

