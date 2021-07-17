Ecopetrol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the average volume of 333 call options.
Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.