Ecopetrol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the average volume of 333 call options.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.