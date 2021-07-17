Edgeware Market Cap Hits $24.81 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $24.81 million and $408,787.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

