EDUCare Market Cap Reaches $3.38 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $189,306.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

