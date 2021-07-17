Effect.AI Market Cap Tops $3.80 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $46,893.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00034924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00235586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

